WELCOME WILDS

New Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 trailer gives us a good look at Optimus Prime, the Wilds, and more

Things are about to get wild.

Epic Games
It’s no news that a new season is soon coming to Fortnite, and with it, a whole host of new characters and cosmetics will arrive. At tonight’s Summer Game Fest, Epic Games has given us a more in-depth look at what Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will entail.

Watch on YouTube
If you missed the Fortnite trailer at Summer Game Fest, you can catch it here!

Things are quite literally being shaken up in the Fortnite universe at the moment. If you’ve played Fortnite in the past few weeks, you’ll notice more and more earthquakes happening, as well as some other strange goings-on.

A Fortnite teaser from a few days ago revealed the ‘Wilds’, showing off ancient ruins and a jungle. A further teaser then showed off an island that looked very different from the one we’re currently used to, with a good portion of the island having simply crumbled away. What exactly lies beneath the surface? Well, the new trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 gives us a little bit of an idea.

On top of showing off plenty of jungle-themed cosmetics that’ll soon be available in the game, we got a further look at the island's new area and some shiny new characters. The standout of this season is no doubt the one and only Optimus Prime.

Where you will be dropping when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 arrives? Let us know!

