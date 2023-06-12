If you liked the Castlevania Netflix series, you’re going to love Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Remember back in 2019 when it was revealed that Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon would get its own animated series? Well, those watching Ubisoft Forward today are eating good, because we finally just received a trailer for Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, and it arrives during fall this year.

We already knew we were in for a treat with John Wick writer, Derek Kolstad, penning the series, and Adi Shankar is on board as executive producer too. While he tweeted in 2021 about being allowed to create “a new Universe for them that acts as a 'Blood Dragon remix' of all Ubisoft properties,” today, he took to the stage to personally reveal the new trailer.

Adi Shankar, for those who don’t know, is the producer of the Castlevania Netflix series. So, if you’re a fan of that, you’ll no doubt love Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. It’ll also be a treat for Ubisoft fans, with the trailer showing off plenty of easter eggs to keep our eyes peeled for.

Shankar revealed that Captain Laserhawk is going to be animated by Bobbypills animation studio, and if the new trailer is anything to go off, it looks excellent so far.

A first for Ubisoft when it comes to adult animation series, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be releasing this fall on Netflix. I’ll be putting it in my calendar, but what do you think? Let us know.