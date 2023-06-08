If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Witchfire finally has a release date

Witchfire is the stunning-looking, action-focused shooter from The Astronauts, and it arrives in September.

One of the nice the surprise announcements made during the Summer Game Fest showcase was a new trailer for Witchfire, the witchy FPS from The Astronauts.

This is a studio made up of former Painkiller, Bulletstorm, and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter developers. Witchfire has actually been a sort-of Summer Game Fest mainstay, but today's trailer is one we've been waiting for, because it actually has a release date.

Finally!

Witchfire drops into early access on the Epic Games Store on September 20, and you can even wishlist it now. Today's trailer is quite brief by Witchfire standards, but it does the job.

In recent months, The Astronauts has been revealing more and more about the game. Witchfire is a rogue-like shooter where you're sent on the hunt for a powerful witch. You'll visit exquisite locations that merge fantasy with functional, and amass an arsenal inspired by arcane magic and conventional firearms. Gameplay is a mix of Destiny, and the studio’s earlier work on classic shooters.

The game's March gameplay trailer was its most detailed yet, and it's a good starting point if you think it looks intriguing.

Witchfire was recently confirmed to support DLSS 3, if you're lucky enough to own an Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics card. Hopefully, we'll be seeing a lot more of the game now that it has a solid release date.

