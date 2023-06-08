Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay reveal delivers the goods

As promised, Ed Boon showed up to reveal Mortal Kombat 1 Summer Game Fest's 2023 showcase, delivering a deep look at Mortal Kombat 1's story, gameplay, and of course, fatalities. The game's reveal three weeks ago was surprisingly lacking in gameplay footage, though it did tease a couple of new mechanics.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a series reboot, so everyone has been keen to see what sort of twists NetherRealm is bringing to the formula.

Outside of the visual fidelity on display (and gut-wrenching violence) of the gameplay itself, the trailer finally introduced us to Kameo Fighters.

Though not quite an assist game, Mortal Kombat 1 has a roster of what it's calling Kameo Fighters, which you can call upon during fights to aid you in battle. This opens up new combos, and other exciting gameplay opportunities that extend beyond the character you're actively controlling.

All the exciting new mechanics aside, Mortal Kombat 1 brings back the cinematic story that no one does better in a fighting game than NetherRealm. The events take place in the new world created by Fire God Liu Kang at the end of Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 1 arrives September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.