If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FINISH HIM

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay reveal delivers the goods

Mortal Kombat 1's gameplay debut blew the roof off at Summer Game Fest.

Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

As promised, Ed Boon showed up to reveal Mortal Kombat 1 Summer Game Fest's 2023 showcase, delivering a deep look at Mortal Kombat 1's story, gameplay, and of course, fatalities. The game's reveal three weeks ago was surprisingly lacking in gameplay footage, though it did tease a couple of new mechanics.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a series reboot, so everyone has been keen to see what sort of twists NetherRealm is bringing to the formula.

Watch on YouTube

Outside of the visual fidelity on display (and gut-wrenching violence) of the gameplay itself, the trailer finally introduced us to Kameo Fighters.

Though not quite an assist game, Mortal Kombat 1 has a roster of what it's calling Kameo Fighters, which you can call upon during fights to aid you in battle. This opens up new combos, and other exciting gameplay opportunities that extend beyond the character you're actively controlling.

All the exciting new mechanics aside, Mortal Kombat 1 brings back the cinematic story that no one does better in a fighting game than NetherRealm. The events take place in the new world created by Fire God Liu Kang at the end of Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 1 arrives September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. Sherif is based in Egypt, a fact he’s working diligently to change, if only to have more opportunities to hike.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch