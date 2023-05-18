Mortal Kombat 1 unveils a resurgent universe forged by fire god Liu Kang

Netherrealm Studios has announced the next Mortal Kombat game, and it's out in September.

Mortal Kombat 1 features a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. This is a new era of the franchise, and it promises a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities.

Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang.

It features an all-new story featuring reimagined versions of classic characters such as Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many others. You can also choose from a roster of Kameo fighting partners to assist you in battle.

Kameo Fighters are a roster of partner characters to assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities. These characters are chosen separately from the main roster of fighters.

Netherrealm’s Story Mode also returns with a new cinematic narrative featuring twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for the cast of legendary fighters. More details for online and offline modes will be coming soon.

An internet connection will not be required to play Mortal Kombat 1, but it will be required to experience certain modes and features. A PlayStation Plus subscription, Xbox Live Gold, or Nintendo Switch Online membership will not be required to play the game in single-player but will be required for online multiplayer, which features a rollback netcode.

If you are interested, the game will be available for pre-order tomorrow, and dropping the cash early on will provide you with beta access in August and the playable character Shang Tsung.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release on September 19 for PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

Purchasing the Premium Edition or Kollector's Edition will grant early access to the game beginning September 14.

The Standard Edition will be available physically and digitally for $69.99, and the Premium Edition will be available physically and digitally for $109.99. It will include all Standard Edition content, along with the Kombat Pack, early access to the game beginning September 14, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency).

The Kombat Pack will feature a Johnny Cage character skin with the likeness of famed actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme. It will be available at launch, alongside early access to six new playable characters available post-launch, and five new Kameo Fighters, also available post-launch.

The Kollector's Edition will be available physically at select retailers for $249.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S only and will include all Premium Edition content, and early access, along with a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE and an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin, three exclusive art prints, a steel case, and 1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (2,700 total).