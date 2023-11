All Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities and how to do them

Mortal Kombat 1 is here, which means we're all excited to check out the variety of new ruthless fatalities usable in game. It's a bit trickier to unlock additional fatalities this time around, especially compared to some of the older games in the series. However, even if you aren't able to invest too much time, there are still plenty for you to try out from the moment you boot the game up.

To help you go on your very own fatality safari, we've written up this quick guide on all the fatalities available. All characters start with one, which you'll be able to find below.

All Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities

To keep things simple, we've put together a handy chart to help you work out which buttons do what across all three platforms:

Move Command Front Punch Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, Y on Switch Back Punch Triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox, X on Switch Front Kick X on PlayStation, A on Xbox, B on Switch Back Kick Circle on PlayStation, B on Xbox, A on Switch Block R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox, ZR on Switch Kameo R1 on PlayStation, RB on Xbox, R on Switch

Ashrah

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Ashrah Fatality 1: Heavenly Light

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Forward, Down, Back Punch

Ashrah Fatality 2

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Baraka

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Baraka Fatality 1: Split Decision

Distance: Close

Command: Left, Right, Down, Front Punch

Baraka Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Right, Left, Down, Back Kick

General Shao

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

General Shao Fatality 1: Spin Cycle

Distance: Mid

Command: Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch

General Shao Fatality 2

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Geras

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Geras Fatality 1: Sand Storm

Distance: Mid

Command: Forward, Down, Down, Back Kick

Geras Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Havik Fatality 1: Atomic Heart

Distance: Close

Command: Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick

Havik Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch

Johnny Cage

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Johnny Cage Fatality 1: Hollywood Walk of Pain

Distance: Close

Command: Forward, Back, Down, Back Punch

Johnny Cage Fatality 2

Distance: Mid to Far

Command: Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick

Kenshi

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Kenshi Fatality 1: Blended

Distance: Close

Command: Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch

Kenshi Fatality 2

Distance: Mid to Far

Command: Back, Down, Back, Front Punch

Kitana

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Kitana Fatality 1: Royal Blender

Distance: Far

Command: Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick

Kitana Fatality 2

Distance: Far

Command: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Kung Lao

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Kung Lao Fatality 1: Lao'd And Clear

Distance: Mid

Command: Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick

Kung Lao Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Back, Down, Down, Front Kick

Li Mei

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Li Mei Fatality 1: Roman Candle

Distance: Close

Command: Forward, Back, Forward, Front Kick

Li Mei Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick

Liu Kang

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Liu Kang Fatality 1: Double Dragon

Distance: Close

Command: Down, Forward, Back, Back Kick

Liu Kang Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Back, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Mileena

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Mileena Fatality 1: Appetizer

Distance: Close

Command: Back, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Mileena Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick

Nitara

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Nitara Fatality 1: Vaeternus KomBAT

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Down, Back, Front Punch

Nitara Fatality 2

Distance: Mid - Far

Command: Back, Down, Back, Back Kick

Raiden

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Raiden Fatality 1: The Storm's Arrival

Distance: Close

Command: Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Raiden Fatality 2

Distance: Mid - Far

Command: Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch

Rain

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Rain Fatality 1: The Red Sea

Distance: Close

Command: Down, Down, Back, Back Kick

Rain Fatality 2

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Forward, Back, Front Kick/li>

Reiko

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Reiko Fatality 1: The Impaler

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Down, Back, Back Punch

Reiko Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Back, Down, Down, Back Kick

Reptile

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Reptile Fatality 1: Indigestion

Distance: Mid

Command: Forward, Back, Down, Back Kick

Reptile Fatality 2

Distance: Mid

Command: Forward, Back, Down, Front Kick

Scorpion

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Scorpion Fatality 1: Eye-Palling Victory

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Forward, Back, Block

Scorpion Fatality 2

Distance: Mid

Command: Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Shang Tsung

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Shang Tsung Fatality 1: Side Effects

Distance: Close

Command: Back, Down, Down, Back Kick

Shang Tsung Fatality 2

Distance: Mid

Command: Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch

Sindel

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Sindel Fatality 1: Hair Comes Trouble

Distance: Any

Command: Down, Back, Down, Front Punch

Sindel Fatality 2

Distance: Mid - Far

Command: Back, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Smoke

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Smoke Fatality 1: Hazed and Infused

Distance: Any

Command: Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch

Smoke Fatality 2

Distance: Any

Command: Down, Forward, Back, Back Punch

Sub Zero

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Sub Zero Fatality 1: Hairline Fracture

Distance: Any

Command: Forward, Down, Down, Back Punch

Sub Zero Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Forward, Back, Down, 4

Tanya Fatalities

Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

Tanya Fatality 1: Helping Hands

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Back, Down, Front Kick

Tanya Fatality 2

Distance: Close

Command: Back, Forward, Down, Back Punch

All Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo fatalities

Image credit: NetherRealm Studios, WB Games

Cyrax: Annihilation

Distance: Mid

Command: Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo

Darrius: Armed and Dangerous

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Back, Forward, Kameo

Frost: Breaking Point

Distance: Mid

Command: Back, Down, Back, Kameo

Goro: Prince of Pain

Distance: Close

Command: Back, Forward, Down, Kameo

Jax: Big Boot

Distance: Far

Command: Down, Forward, Down, Kameo

Kano: Heart Ripper

Distance: Mid

Command: Back, Down, Forward, Kameo

Kung Lao: Klean Kut

Distance: Mid

Command: Forward, Back, Forward, Kameo

Motaro: Brain Blast

Distance: Mid

Command: Forward, Down, Down, Kameo

Sareena: Inner Demon

Distance: Mid

Command: Back, Down, Down, Kameo

Scorpion: Toasty!!!

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Forward, Down, Kameo

Sektor: Kompactor

Distance: Mid

Command: Back, Forward, Back, Kameo

Shujinko: Five Point Strike

Distance: Mid

Command: Down, Back, Down, Kameo

Sonya: Kiss

Distance: Mid

Command: Back, Forward, Down, Kameo

Stryker: Safety Vest

Distance: Mid

Command: Forward, Down, Forward, Kameo

Sub-Zero: Spine Rip

Distance: Mid

Command: Forward, Down, Forward, Kameo

While you're here, why not check out our Mortal Kombat 1 review!