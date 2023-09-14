Mortal Kombat 1 is here at last, giving us a whole new roster of old favourites to mess around with. Havik is one among them - a fighter who hasn't really had a presence in the series for some time. If you're excited to try Havik out, you'll quickly noticed Havik is locked in the character select screen. This begs the question: how do you unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1?

This guide will take you through how to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1. We'll also guide you through options to get some practice time in without having to go through the whole unlocking process.

How to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1?

Fun fact: Havik probably has the most brutal base fatality available straight away. | Image credit: VG247 / NetherRealm

To unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1, you'll need to complete the story mode. You can do this on any difficulty, so if you really want to rush through it as fast as possible, slap that difficulty setting on easy for some smooth sailing.

Once you hit the credits, Havik will automatically be unlocked for use in Invasion, Versus, and online multiplayer. You'll also be able to customise him with a variety of cosmetics that you can now unlock for the character.

If you don't want to go through all that effort and just want to try Havik out, you can play with him before completing the story mode through the in-game practice mode. However, if you want to actually take this practice into the rest of the game, you'll have to sit down and truck through the story mode first. The good news? It's great! Havik fans won't have to wait long to try out their favourite boy, and you'll have a great time in the process too.

That wraps up our guide on how to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1! For more guides, check out our fatality guides page. You can also check out our review for Mortal Kombat 1 here!