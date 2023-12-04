Mortal Kombat 1's Quan Chi uses too many tentacles for my liking in first gameplay trailer

Quan Chi, the first DLC character coming to Mortal Kombat 1, has been shown off in a new gameplay trailer, and I do wish there were just a few less tentacles.

Yesterday, developer NetherRealm released a gameplay trailer for Quan Chi, the next character to be released as part of the game's Kombat Pack. You can check out the footage below, but as always it's worth a small warning that it's quite violent (it's Mortal Kombat, what do you expect). Personally, the demon of the Netherrealm uses a few too many tentacles compared to what I'd normally be comfortable with, but hey ho, whatever it takes to win the fight I guess, right?

He has a few other moves at his disposal too, and his finishing kill essentially turns his opponent into salami, so, you know, just all round plenty to be grossed out by. According to NetherRealm, Quan Chi is due out December 14 for those that have the Kombat Pack or Premium Edition, while everyone else will have to wait until December 21 to pick him up. You might have also noticed Khameleon, who's joining the game as a cameo fighter in January (meaning she's not playable). She was first introduced in Mortal Kombat Trilogy on the N64, and hasn't actually been in a game since MK: Armageddon as a sub-boss.

Quan Chi is the second character to come to the game as part of the Kombat Pack, following on from Invincible's Omni-Man, a new guest character for the series. His last appearance as a playable character was in Mortal Kombat X, though did also make a cameo on Mortal Kombat 11. And he served as an antagonist in Mortal Kombat 1's story mode, making his addition a welcome one to those who might have already faced off against him.

On top of that, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon recently shared at CCXP that the team plans to "release a second part with more story," alongside a "big surprise," though there weren't any more details than that.