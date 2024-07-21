"It often discriminates against people" Mortal Kombat 1 champion SonicFox speaks on Esports World Cup woes

Earlier today, SonicFox took the first-place prize in Mortal Kombat 1 at Evo 2024. However, while their peers are sponsored and traveling across the globe with the assistance of major gaming organizations, they remain a free agent. A key reason? The Esports World Cup.

Speaking to VG247 during a post-victory press scrum, we asked SonicFox to share their thoughts on the growing presence of the Saudi-Government-funded Esports World Cup within the FGC. To this, they shared the following:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I'm very vocal about this in terms of the Esports World Cup. Unfortunately, people like me and other transgender people, a lot of folks like us straight up can't compete. I don't think it's actually a good idea to work with them (referring to the Saudi Government). While I think the money is nice - it's life-changing money for some people - I don't actually think it's a good idea to have this overwhelming government support in the FGC, because what often happens is it discriminates against people."

"Unfortunately sponsors have been starting to hit me up for the Esports World Cup. I don't think I've never felt more humiliated than having to say to those sponsors 'I cannot do this because I am gay'".

While players, commentators, and general community members share SonicFox's opinion on the matter, the truth is that government interest - and money - in the FGC and esports as a whole is increasing. While Evo 2024 is not directly associated with the Esports World Cup, one of its official partners is Qiddiya Gaming. Qiddiya Gaming, funded by the Saudi Government Public Investment Fund, not only has a booth on the show floor this year, it also is sponsoring the Evo Awards in 2025.

The Saudi Arabia government has come under fire for years for its treatment of LGBT+ people, as well as women and migrants at its border.

As SonicFox themselves stated on Twitter earlier this year, events held in Saudi Arabia present genuine concerns for those with safety of ethics concerns. It also begs the question: if one of the best players in the world can't get sponsored due to their sexual or gender identity, are professional teams interested in being the best teams in the world? Or is a paycheck more important?