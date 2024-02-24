If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Mortal Kombat 1 players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S can enjoy crossplay with next week's patch

Smack your friends around no matter the platform.

Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: NetherRealm Studios
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

NetherRealm Studios has announced crossplay will come to Mortal Kombat 1 with next week’s patch.

The feature will be supported between PC (Epic Games Store, Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The studio said that more details on the feature will be shared early next week.

Cover image for YouTube videoMortal Kombat 1 – Official Peacemaker Gameplay Trailer
Peacemaker comes to Mortal Kombat 1 Early Access February 28.

Included in the update, as you know, is John Cena's Peacemaker, available through early access on February 28 for those who purchased the Kombat Pack. The pack is also included with Premium Edition and Kollector's Edition.

The update will also include Peacemaker’s sidekick Eagly and will see a full release on March 6

Later in March, Kameo Fighter Janet Cage, who is an alternate reality version of Johnny Cage, will be made available.

