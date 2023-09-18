Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch is so laughably bad, fans are demanding refunds

Mortal Kombat 1 has already been out for a few days for players that have early access, and many have quickly discovered that its Nintendo Switch port looks a bit… funky.

Hearing that Mortal Kombat 1 would be coming to Switch alongside PlayStation and Xbox, and that it wouldn't be a cloud port, was definitely a welcome surprise initially. It did of course come with questions as to how well it would run, given that the Switch isn't the most powerful console around. Now that people have been able to play it, it's safe to say that while for the most part it's a solid port, there's one area where the game feels a bit off: characters' faces.

Overall, the models honestly look as good as you could expect them to. But when it comes to facial animations, everyone is looking a bit dead-eyed. It's thoroughly in uncanny valley territory, and as you can see below, it turns Johnny Cage from an action movie star into someone that realised they don't have left on this mortal plane and haven't done anything with their life.

The MK Switch version is disrespectful 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hXOO2poAwq — Plathanos 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) September 17, 2023

There also seem to be some pretty weird glitches in the Switch version, like characters walking across the screen on a completely different axis from one another.

Some who have seen the comparisons between the PlayStation and Xbox version of the game and the Switch version also can't believe that they all cost $70, even going so far as to suggest those playing on Switch should ask for a refund.

Nintendo fans keep saying "graphics don't matter." Mortal Kombat heard you loud and clear. $70 for this. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SqAMKQZ7YB — #WolverinePS5 (@HlNOMARUSUMO) September 17, 2023

Both of these are $70?!?!?$?



Awwww hell no.



Both of these are $70?!?!?$?

Awwww hell no.

If I was playing Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch I'd ask for a refund in a heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/4nfIzjeXEm — OleManLogan (@OleManLogan) September 17, 2023

Others thought that the graphics weren't that bad, but were at times proven wrong by the game itself.

If you can look past some of the graphical issues, though, overall Mortal Kombat 1 is shaping up to be a step in the right direction for the series. Connor gave the game 4/5 stars in VG247's review of the game, noting that it "sets the stage for a new era of MK that you can't help but get pumped up for."