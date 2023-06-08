If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Things look a little sketchy for Saga in this new Alan Wake 2 video fresh out of Summer Game Fest 2023

Alan has been tormented enough, don't ya think? Saga is on the case.

News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Another look at Alan Wake 2 was provided this evening during the big Summer Game Fest 2023 presentation.

You definitley get a feel of the game's rather creey locations set in the Pacific Northwest region.

Check out our first look at Alan Wake 2 gameplay.

Alan Wake 2 will be made available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 17. Remedy will support the game after its release with both free content as well as two paid expansions: Night Springs and the Lake House.

Set 13 years after Alan Wake went missing, the FBI has sent agent Saga Anderson to Bright Falls to investigate a string of ritualistic murders. There, she finds herself caught up in a supernatural horror story that was written by Wake in the hopes he can escape his captivity.

In the game, you can play as Alan or Saga in two separate single-player stories, played in any order chosen. Both can fight enemies using firearms and a flashlight while exploring various locations such as Bright Falls, the town of Watery, and the Dark Place, an alternate dimension

