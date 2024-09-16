Alan Wake 2's composer says the Lake House DLC has left him "crying constantly", a "damn ugly snot cry" at that, which can only be good news, right?

Alan Wake 2 has one more piece of DLC due out this October, and working on the soundtrack has left the game's composer a bit moist.

When Remedy announced that it would be releasing a couple of pieces of DLC for Alan Wake 2, I was ecstatic considering just how good that game was. The first piece, which was a mini-anthology type thing about a couple of characters from the base game (and one not so much from the base game that I won't spoil for those that haven't got to it yet). The second and final piece of DLC, titled The Lake House, is due out next month sometime, and the game's composer Petri Alanko has shared that working on it has left him "crying constantly", though of course didn't spill any beans on what the DLC will be like.

"I’m editing vocals for [The Lake House] DLC and this is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever run into, ‘cos the feels - I’m crying constantly, and it’s a damn ugly snot cry, not some posing-in-a-pic glycerin prop tear," wrote Alanko on Twitter. "Absolutely amazing stuff coming. I wish I could say more." Alan Wake 2 co-writer and co-director Sam Lake cheekily responded to Alanko saying "I might have written some lyrics to sum up the whole journey leading to and through Alan Wake 2," finishing with a shrugging emoji.

I might have written some lyrics to sum up the whole journey leading to and through Alan Wake 2 🤷‍♂️ — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) September 13, 2024

In a follow-up tweet, Alanko further expanded on all the emotions he's feeling working on the DLC, saying, "And here's me afraid to the bone no one else will get the same emotions from That Track or if anyone will ever even hear it, don’t know. It’s not hidden. Ah well, life is a risk, but the thing is I had planned to deliver a final mix today, but I just couldn’t."

We're likely to hear about whatever Remedy has planned with the Lake House DLC soon, given that September is half over now, but judging by Alanko's comments, if you consider yourself a big fan of the game, prepare yourself for some big emotions.

You can also look forward to Alan Wake and Control TV shows and movies at some point in the future, as Remedy announced it was working with Annapurna to produce some live-action adaptations of the beloved games.