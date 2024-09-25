Xbox folks, here are the games from PlayStation's September State of Play that're confirmed to be coming to Microsoft consoles

You there. Have you got a minute? Did you stay up for September 24's State of Play broadcast from Playstation - the one that took place last night UK time? Well, Xbox has now let everyone know which of the games we saw at it are currently pencielled in to also be dropping on its platform, and if you'll just stop trying to walk through me, I can give you a quick roundup of the other big news from the show too.

Ok, ok, I'll get to the point and start with those confirmed Xbox games, which the console maker shouted about via a handy tweet. Yep, just a big tweet that goes 'these things, they're a coming on over to greenville'.

Here's the list, which includes some games you probably already know would be an Xbox thing too, along with what we saw of them all at the State of Play:

Sonic X Shadow Generations - a look at Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow in The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie DLC pack.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - a look at the Radical Reptiles DLC, which is avialable now.

Hell is Us - a trailer for what looks to be a supernatural, spooky game with soulslikey combat and faceless weirdos that's set to release in 2025.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - a look at some gameplay of someone fighting a dragon in a new trailer, because game name.

Fantasian Neo Dimension - a release date announcement trailer, it drops on December 5, 2024.

Fear the Spotlight - a horror title from Blumhouse Games with some retro vibes, got a trailer revealing it releases on October 22.

Dynasty Warriors Origins - a fresh trailer ahead of launch on January 17, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds - a release date reveal trailer, it drops on February 28 2025.

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered - a reveal after the revamp of the two classic soul reaver games leaked earlier in the day, it drops on December 10, 2024.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House DLC - a fresh trailer for the add-on that's supposedly made a composer cry.

Lunar Remastered Collection - a reveal of the remaster featuring both Lunar Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2 Eternal Blue Complete, arriving in spring 2025 for classic JRPG heads.

ArcheAge Chronicles - an announcement trailer for a fantasy "online action RPG" that'll let you ride through some towns on a horse and fight some lads/dragons, which releases in 2025.

If you look closely, you'll notice these games are coming to Xbox. pic.twitter.com/l9Tp0QLked — Xbox (@Xbox) September 25, 2024

So, that's all the Xbox stuff, with the other big headlines from the showcase being some free Astro Bot DLC, the Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster actually being a thing - with a Lego Horizon Adventures release date of November 14 doubling down on the Horizon vibes -, and Ghost of Yotei, a Ghost of Tsushima follow-up that'll arrive in 2025.

I'm gonna breathe again now. How do you feel about all of that? Let us know below if you can, before you run off down this virtual street we're standing on and get on with your day. Yes, I've no doubt you're busy.

Right, on to the next one, I suppose.