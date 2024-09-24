Alan Wake 2 DLC: The Lake House shown off during State of Play, arrives in October

Alan Wake 2's highly-anticipated The Lake House DLC will be arriving in October on PS5, after a brief teaser trailer was showcased during today's State of Play (September 24).

In the short trailer for the expansion, which follows Night Springs, we see an eerie lake house, as the title aptly points to. Following that, though, we see an even creepier elevator leading into a fleshy, decrepit hall full of corpses. At the end, in typical Alan Wake style there's a horrifying flash of the nightmare to come; an all-new Alan Wake DLC.

Little is known about what the expansion will entail, but what we do know is that the DLC left Alan Wake 2's composer "crying constantly", so we can likely expect something that'll pull at our heart strings from Remedy Entertainment this time around.