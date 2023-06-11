Avowed gameplay trailer revealed at the Xbox Showcase, coming 2024

We've just got our first proper look at Avowed, the upcoming first personal fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, courtesy of a lush new gameplay trailer shown off at today's Xbox Showcase.

The gameplay trailer gives us a look at the action at the heart of Avowed, with magic spells, tense fights against verious monsters, and more.. Previous reports stated that it was a game that borrowed from Skyrim and The Outer Worlds in terms of gameplay. Judging by the trailer, this looks to be absolutely true , as you can see for yourself below!

Watch the new Avowed gameplay trailer here!

Obsidian, a beloved developer responsible for a variety of awesome RPGs like Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Pillars of Eternity, Alpha Protocol, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 and more. As you can likely imagine, the idea of a brand new fantasy RPG from the company behind so many bangers is an exciting prospect, even on a day when Starfield is expected to take up much of the interest from RPG lovers.

This trailer also comes at a time when Microsoft sorely needs a win seperate from Starfield. With games like Redfall recently leaving a sour taste in the mouths of Xbox owners, it's great to see Avowed come in a drum up some hype again.

What do you think of the trailer, and the show in general? Let us know in the comments below! If you're looking for an up to date report on what's shown off at the xbox showcase, check out our Xbox showcase 2023 liveblog here! You can also check out our article on Fable, which also got some love at the Xbox Showcase today!