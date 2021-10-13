Avowed is the mysterious next game from The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian. It was revealed with the help of a CG trailer last year, which made it look like the studio's answer to Bethesda's Skyrim. Now, according to new information, it is that and so much more.

A new Windows Central report says that the first-person action RPG will feature a number of distinct classes and playstyles. Some of Avowed's systems, such as dual-wielding, are inspired by Skyrim.

Like the Bethesda RPG, you'll be free to equip different weapons on each hand. You could go with a sword or dagger in one, and a staff (or just your hand) in the other for magic spells. Some powerful spells require a two-handed staffs.

But you won't just be casting spells, Avowed also will let you enchant weapons, as status effects play a big role in combat. Because the game takes place in the world of Pillars of Eternity, you can expect early firearms like muskets. Avowed also brings some of that world's creatures into 3D, including lizards and wyverns.

Combat is action-oriented in Avowed, according to the report. Players will be able to set a loadout of spells and weapons, as well as powerful moves like kicks and shield bashes. There's also an element of environmental interactivity, with players able to burn obstacles and destroy certain parts of the environment.

Windows Central was able to see a pre-alpha build of Avowed which had much of the game's core loop, including mechanics and systems, already present. Obsidian is seemingly working on delivering a playable version soon.

The report speculates that we may get another look at Avowed before the end of the year, alongside potentially other Microsoft games like Hellblade 2. Indeed, Obsidian hinted in the summer that we'll be seeing something from the game "soon".

Avowed is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S, but does not yet have a release target.