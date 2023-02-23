Baldur's Gate 3 has a release date and it's coming to PlayStation 5

At today's State of Play, Larian Studios announced Baldur’s Gate 3 will be made available for PS5 when it releases.

That release date is set for August 31, when it will also come to PC and ac.

A new trailer was also released, providing the first glimpse at one of the next-gen RPG’s antagonists, General Ketheric Thorm, a necromancer leading an army of the dead towards Baldur’s Gate. Thorm is voiced by character actor J.K. Simmons.

The trailer also includes several gameplay-related reveals such as split-screen co-op on PS5 and online with up to four players, and full controller support at launch.

A Deluxe Edition and the Collector’s Edition were also shown off, and wow what a Collector's Edition it is.

All Early Access players on PC, including anyone who purchases the game between now and release, have been automatically upgraded to the Deluxe Edition which entails the following: playable Bard Song Pack featuring songs from Divinity: Original Sin 2, exclusive in-game dice skin, Adventurer’s Pouch containing supplies, digital downloads of the Baldur’s Gate 3 Original Soundtrack, artbook and character sheets, and 72-hours early access to Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3 beginning August 28 on PS5.

It also comes with a pack of items inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2. This conatins the Mask of the Shapeshifter which allows you to change race and appearance on the fly, inspired by Fane; the Cape of the Red Prince inspired by the Red Prince; the playable Lute of the Merryweather Bard inspired by Lohse, a dagger called the Needle of the Outlaw Rogue inspired by Sebille, a peice of headgear called Bicorne of the Sea Beast inspired by Beast, and Paintings from Rivellon, a collection of paintings from across the Forgotten Realms.

The Collector's Edition is rather nice, and conatins the following for $260:

A digital copy of Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

Custom sticker sheet

25cm Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama

160-page hardcover art book

Cloth map of Faerûn

Set of D&D-inspired origin character sheets

Metal tadpole keyring

Magic: The Gathering booster pack

Custom-engraved metal d20, plus an in-game version

Certificate of Authenticity

By pre-ordering the Collector’s Edition, you will also receive the contents of the Deluxe Edition, which for PlayStation 5 players also includes 72-hours early access to Act I.