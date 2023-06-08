Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date revealed at Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest has been packed with reveals and announcements so far, and one of the latest is the release date for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2. The game will be releasing on October 20, 2023.

If you missed the announcement, catch the teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 here.

Alongside the welcomed release date reveal, Insomniac Games’ creative director - Bryan Intihar - took to the stage with Geoff Keighley to show off the game’s box art. Which follows the same style as the original, but with an appearance from Miles Morales.

While we were privee to a new teaser trailer for Spider-Man 2, Intihar didn’t, unfortunately, have any new gameplay to show off. That said, we did get a lengthy look at the game during the PlayStation Showcase last week. What Intihar did have to share, however, was that Spider-Man 2’s Venom will no longer be the host of Eddie Brock, but someone new…

The new identity of Venom was, of course, not revealed. You’ll have to check out Spider-Man 2 when it launches on PS5 on October 20, 2023 to find out!