Payday 3 gameplay debut is... very Payday, and it's coming out soon

Payday 3 showed up during the Xbox Showcase earlier, as frankly one of the bigger surprises of the show. The trailer was made up almost entirely of gameplay footage, and it does look like a Payday game, alright.

But the even better news is that the game will be in our hands fairly soon, with a release date set for September 21.

Watch on YouTube Payday 3 is Payday, with better graphics!

Payday is a co-op heist FPS, and its sequel has been highly anticipated (and years in the making). While visually impressive, the trailer doesn't actually indicate whether we can expect any new features.

But considering the September release date, we're bound to find out in the coming weeks. Until then, enjoy the trailer!