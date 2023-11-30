Payday 3 free Legacy Heists update out now, includes a new skill line, and more

A free update is available today for Payday 3, and it reimagines two classic heists: Cook Off and Turbid Station.

The Legacy Heists allow you to relive these classic missions.

PAYDAY 3: Legacy Heists Release Trailer

Cook-Off and Turbid Station (Murky Station in Payday 2) have been reimagined to fit the recently launched title and to improve how the heist works with the new feature set of Payday 3.

The update also includes a new Transporter skill line, new first-person interaction animations, Infamy Points to heist payout, two new tracks from Gustavo Coutinho, and over 200 bug fixes and improvements.

You can also expect the ability to inspect weapons in-game, the new Under Wraps mask, the Compact7 Lycan preset weapon, and more.

A full list of updates and changes can be found here.

You can also expect Syntax Error, the game's first DLC, to arrive in December.

The four clown-masked criminals returned from retirement last September in Payday 3, and it's available on PC via PC Game Pass, on Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X/S, on Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and GeForce Now.