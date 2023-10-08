Payday 3 can't catch a break as latest patch gets a delay

While servers might be stable now, Payday 3 developer Starbreeze Entertainment still isn't having a smooth time, as the game's latest patch has been delayed.

Over on the official Payday 3 Twitter account earlier this week, it was confirmed that the patch planned for Thursday, October 5 was being delayed to later in October. "Heisters. We're extremely sorry for this, but we've chosen to delay today's planned patch to ensure its stability," read the tweet. "The patch needs some changes that would require us to go through console certification again. We hope to be ready to deliver this one for mid-October." The post was no more specific than that in terms of a release window, but presumably means that it'll be here October 15 at the earliest.

In a followup tweet, the account also confirmed that PS5 bonus content won't be redeemable until the patch is out, which a number of players expressed displeasure at. It seems that Starbreeze generally has more work on its hands than it previously thought, as prior to the patch that was meant to arrive Thursday it was announced that the patch had been split in two, with the second coming in the vague "near future."

This is just the latest in the long line of problems the game has had since launch. Despite initial fixes, servers were a mess for a number of days after the game was released, making matchmaking near impossible for many players. Thankfully, though, last week Starbreeze managed to get all of the server woes locked down, alongside announcing the game had managed to hit three million players.

Now that the game is more or less fixed, Starbreeze is mostly planning to focus on progression, though that has likely taken a bit of a hit too considering this week's patch has been delayed.