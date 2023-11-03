Payday 3's oft-delayed first patch is out to to make your heisting a smoother experience

Overkill and Starbreeze have released the first patch for Payday 3 and it features some balancing and fixes technical issues.

With balancing, the team wanted to mainly focus on minor fixes this time out and said it is well aware that Last Man Standing and Armor Up are performing too well. The plan is to give them a few tweaks that keep them effective but require a bit more setup compared to the benefits they offer - this will be in the next big patch. There shouldn't be any large nerfs coming to skills in the next patch, but the team will be keeping a close eye on the meta just in case.

Payday 3 launch trailer.

Right now, armor is considered the most desirable resource compared to ammo and health. While armor as it is works great, the team wants to put in a few more ways to restore health in the game, and it's felt health is underperforming right now. The team will address health gradually over the first year of updates.

That said, some balancing passes were made to skills, enemies, and weapons in patch one.

The most important part of patch one is technical issues, and there are a wide variety of fixes and changes on the list. These changes cover the UI, audio, visuals, and heists.

You can look over the rather extensive patch notes though the official Payday 3 website.