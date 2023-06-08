The Witcher Season 3 has a brand-new trailer

Fans of The Witcher’s Netflix adaptation can eat their hearts out this evening, as a new trailer for the upcoming third season of the show has just been revealed at Summer Game Fest.

Check out what's in store for our favorite Witcher and his intrepid companions in Season 3.

We’ve already seen a brief teaser trailer for the show’s third season, which also gave us the release date. Fans can expect to catch volume one of The Witcher season three on June 29, with volume two of the season dropping on July 27. We’ve only a few weeks to go, so it’s about time we finally got to see a little more of Geralt and his companions.

It’s also during the third season in which fans will be finally bidding farewell to Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, and instead welcoming in a fresh new face; Liam Hemsworth. This is to the dismay of many, including myself, but we can only hope that Hemsworth gives the role his all and does Geralt justice.

As for what season three is going to be about? Its official synopsis reads, “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

There’s no doubt season three of The Witcher will be just as dramatic as the ones before it, though I can’t help but wish that Henry Cavill was sticking around for longer.