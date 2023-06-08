Sonic Superstars is a new 2D adventure that promises new thrills and classic feels

Sonic is back for a brand-new adventure with an all-new look, apparently. Revealed at the Summer Game Fest, Sonic Superstars is set to release during fall of this year.

The trailer itself showed off classic, colourful Sonic gameplay, with a dozen of fan-favourite characters to utilise during the adventure. Sonic will be accompanied by the likes of Amy, Tails, and Knuckles as they go about taking on Dr. Eggman once more.

Catch the blue blur in action here.

The 2D platformer will be arriving on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, accompanied by a physical release at launch. What’s better is that this new Sonic adventure will also be allowing for co-op play. I reckon I will definitely be checking this one out with friends.