Sonic Superstars' opening animation gives fans a taste of the action

A new spin on a classic.

The opening animation for Sonic Superstars has been released by SEGA and the game's developer, Arzest.

In Sonic Superstars, you will adventure through the Northstar Islands as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose.

Adventure awaits in Sonic Superstars, coming this fall.

In the game you will use all-new Emerald powers to move and attack through never-before-seen environments to stop Dr. Eggman - who has teamed up with Fang - and a mysterious new adversary from converting the animals on the island into Badniks.

Sonic Superstars is full of 2D Sonic high-speed sidescrolling action reimagined with fully 3D graphics. During gameplay, you can multiply, swim up waterfalls, change form, and use the powers of the Chaos Emeralds.

Also, for the first time ever in a Sonic game, you can play through the entire campaign with up to three other players with drop-in and drop-out four-player local cooperative play.

Sonic Superstars is set for a fall release on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Enjoy the opening animation, and to hear more about the game, give Dom's hands-on preview a read.

