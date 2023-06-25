Sonic Superstars' release date has leaked, and it looks like it's going up against Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Sonic Superstars is due out this autumn, but GameStop and Target may have leaked its specific release date.

While the release date on both GameStop and Target's online sites have both changed the listings to "To Be Determined" and December 31 respectively, deals wizard Wario64 spotted that both sites listed the release date as October 17 earlier this week. Sega hasn't actually confirmed a specific release date for the upcoming 2.5D platformer just yet, currently advertising an autumn release window.

Of course, if this release date does turn out to be real, it's going to be a bit nostalgic for those of you who grew up with the original Sonic games, as just three days later on October 20, the recently announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder is also being released. Nintendo revealed the newest entry in the 2D line of Mario games as its "just one more thing," part of the Direct this week. Much like Sonic Superstars, the upcoming Super Mario Bros. title has given the classic game series a bit of a visual overhaul, offering a lot more character in its animation. Also, Mario can turn into an elephant now. Make of that what you will.

Sonic Superstars was first revealed a couple of weeks ago during Summer Game Fest, promising some classic gameplay with some modern stylings. Notably, original Sonic the Hedgehog character designer Naoto Oshima is back for this next title, and has apparently even designed a new character for it (though they haven't been revealed just yet).

We got to go hands-on with the game recently, too, coming away feeling pretty positive about the overall experience, though boss fights don't feel like they're doing anything new.

Whether the leak is real or not, Sonic Superstars is due out this autumn, and will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.