XDefiant season one revealed at Ubisoft Forward, and we (finally) get a release date for the new content in July

XDefiant has just played its part in tonight's Ubisoft Forward showcase, bringing some FPS fun to proceedings by showing off a teaser for its first season, which is set to arrive on July 2.

The FPS, which arrived last month, was one of the three big headliners, alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, advertised ahead of time for this year's Ubisoft Forward showcase. Now, we know why it was lumped in with that exciting company.

So, what did we get from XDefiant? Well, we now (finally!) know that XDefiant Season 1 kicks off on July 2, and will introduce a new faction, new maps, more weapons, and a Ranked playlist when it launches. If youp lay XDefiant before June 12 at 12pm PT, you will nab yourself free exclusive rewards!.

Check out the tailer below to see what's on offer.

While it'll likely face a big challenge in terms of maintaining its current momentum and player interest when Call of Duty Black Ops 6 drops this October, XDefiant's been earning lots of praise thus far.

We'll have to see if what was announced today will help it stay on the up-and-up. Make sure to stay tuned for plenty of updates from us on how the FPS evolves over the next little bit.