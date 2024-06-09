Can't wait for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? You don't have to for much longer, because it's out this October

It's not too long until Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be in your hands, as Microsoft just announced its release date.

Ahead of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct set to take place right after the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft confirmed that the upcoming entry in the long-running first-person shooter series would be releasing on October 26. Alongside the brief trailer, which offered a reminder to check out the Direct, it also made sure to mention that the game will be available through Xbox Game Pass day one, something that had previously been announced by Microsoft. This'll obviously be quite a big change for Call of Duty, as there's been many questions as to whether this decision will cannibalise game sales. Only time will tell.

Forced to go rogue. Hunted from within. This is Call of Duty #BlackOps6



💥 All-new Campaign set in the Gulf War era

🗺️12 new 6v6 maps & 4 new Strike maps at launch

🧟‍♂️ Return of Round-Based Zombies



Pre-Order to instantly get the Woods Operator Pack 👉 https://t.co/ufO3GJl3vm

The trailer, which you can watch above, revealed a quick look at gameplay, showing the campaign as well as returning characters including Adler and Woods. In addition, all the content will be releasing at the same time and it will be launcing on Game Pass too!, though more will obviously be shown off during the Direct.

One thing you don't have to worry about if you're a PS5 player is whether or not the game will be appearing on the rival platform, as Sony and Microsoft signed a deal guaranteeing the shooter series will be on PlayStation consoles for at least the next decade. Microsoft has that same deal with Nintendo too, though I expect we won't see Call of Duty on its platform until the Switch 2 is out.