UPDATE: Yup, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is the name of 2024's CoD title

UPDATE (23/05/24, 15:20 PM BST): Activision has now confirmed that this year's COD is actually called Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It'll be fully revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, with a Black Ops 6 Direct presentation - which'll feature a "first in-depth look at all-new gameplay" - directly following that showcase.

Activision's stepped up the teasers for this year's Call of Duty title recently, mainly by putting some blindfolds on stone versions of several former US presidents, but those hints now look to have given way to a proper promo push. Yup, it looks like CoD 2024 finally has its proper name - Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Yup, forget about all of those debates as to whether the series should be on Xbox Game Pass or not, it's time to start getting hyped up about being able to shoot a guy, then compain about the TTK, then shoot a guy again in a new setting at some point relatively soon.

As spotted by eagle-eyed fans, today's edition on USA Today looks to include some advertising that specifically refers to the game as Black Ops 6, via text that appears alongside the game's logo featuring a trio of little doggies - or one doggie casting two shadows - and some not quite real news stories refering to in-game story developments.

There's also a cheeky link to the game's teaser site, thetruthlies.com, which definitely doesn't sound like the kind of place you might read a conspiracy that LGBTQ+ people are planning to take over the world by flying crop dusters that kick out strongly scented bathroom air freshner over rural areas on America.

If anyone was wondering, I actually have confirmation that this years Call of Duty is Black Ops 6!!!!#callofduty #callofdutyblackops6 pic.twitter.com/RGJTEgOcvH — Mr. Matthieu (@mr__matthieu) May 23, 2024

Assuming this game is Black Ops 6, it'd be the first entry in that series since 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which would essentially be confirmed as Black Ops 5, having followed on from Black Opses one through four.

While folks have already been trying to read into all of the teases to glean what the game'll involve, its name being revealed would seem to lend creedence to the idea of it being revealed pretty soon.

What are you hoping to see from Black Ops 6? Let us know in the comments below.