Black Ops 6 beta dates have been set, and Game Pass members get to play early

We’re officially closer than ever to the release of Black Ops 6. And, as is custom, Activision has revealed new details about the upcoming beta, due to kick off late in August. The Black Ops 6 beta was announced alongside the game in June, but today, we get solid dates and some new information.

As the first Call of Duty to arrive day-and-date on Game Pass, members of the subscription service are also getting an added bonus when it comes to the beta.

The Black Ops 6 beta takes placer over two weekends, as you’d expect. The first weekend is the longest, running from Friday, August 30 to Wednesday, September 4. The first weekend is accessible by pre-ordering the game, but in a nice twist, it’s also available to Game Pass members.

Unlike the last several years, when Sony had exclusivity agreements around Call of Duty, the Black Ops 6 beta will kick off on all platforms simultaneously. As for Game Pass, the beta will be available to Ultimate, Game Pass PC and Console subscribers. This covers all current tiers, but given the big recent change to Game Pass benefits and its price hikes, these distinctions will be necessary going forward.

The second weekend of the Black Ops 6 beta is available to everyone, no pre-order or Game Pass membership necessary. It’s shorter, though, running from Friday, September 6 to Monday, September 9.

The beta will be the first time we get to try the new Omnimovement system. | Image credit: Treyarch, Raven Software, Activision.

The beta kicks off two days after Call of Duty: Next on August 28. Next is the big reveal showcase, which is set to offer a detailed look at multiplayer, Zombies and more gameplay from Black Ops 6.

We didn’t get any details about the number of maps, or the types of modes that will be available during the test. Activision did say, however, that the beta includes new maps and a variety of modes. As ever, you’ll be able to create your own loadouts and play with friends. Those who pre-ordered the game’s Vault Edition will be able to use any of the included operators in the beta, and get access to the five weapons in the same bundle, too.

More details, such as beta rewards and beta content, will be revealed closer to the launch of the beta - likely around Call of Duty: Next. Black Ops 6 is out October 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.