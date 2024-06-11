Don't worry, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 won't require about six Witcher 3s worth of space on your machine

If you've been worried that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 might require huge amount of space to install and play - say the 300GB listed on the Xbox Store over the weekend - then good news, it looks like it won't be that big after all.

Yup, stop engaging in all of those debates as to whether the series being on Game Pass now is a good thing for Xbox or not in order to stop yourself from panicking, you can chill out now.

This is because the figure of just over 300GB listed on those pre-order pages has now been identified by Activision to "not represent the download size or disk footprint for Black Ops 6". So, no need to woory about having to have enough space for about six copies of the Witcher 3 - going off of that game's Steam space requirement listing of 50 GB.

Why was the 300GB listed in that case? Well, because it includes "the full installations of Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, Warzone and all relevant content packs, including all localized languages combined" alongside Black Ops 6.

Correction: The estimated file size currently displayed on the Black Ops 6 pre-order pages does not represent the download size or disk footprint for Black Ops 6.



📢 #BlackOps6

Correction: The estimated file size currently displayed on the Black Ops 6 pre-order pages does not represent the download size or disk footprint for Black Ops 6.

The sizes as shown include the full installations of Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, Warzone… — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) June 10, 2024

As the official Call of Duty Updates Twitter account points out, that's "not representative of a typical player install experience", since you'll have the option to, well, not also download every CoD under the sun when you grab Black Ops 6 in October.

That said, we still don't know the actual number in terms of file size for BLOPS 6 on its own, with Activision saying in the post that an estimate of this "will be available closer to launch". Here's hoping it's not something huge, even if we now know it should be less than three hundo if you haven't decided to reinstall all those other entries to marathon once you're done with it.

One thing we do know for sure about Black Ops 6 is that it's bringing back a more old school prestige system, which is cool.