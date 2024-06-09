Old school Prestige is back in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is bringing back old school prestige from Activision's earlier titles, allowing dedicated players to rest their rank up to ten times, with a master-tier 1,000 level leveling system.

THis was announced during the Call of Duty showcase, following the Xbox Showcase, at Summer Game Fest 2024. In the reveal, the devs noted that they have a soft spot for this older style of prestige, and that it'll work a lot like it did in some of the more classic titles.

In addition, a special reward was teased. For those able to push past all ten prestige milestones, and reach level 1,000 in the master tier prestige, a mysterious prize is waiting for them. There's no word on what that is, but it certainly is tantalizing.

