If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SWITCH OF DUTY

Microsoft announces 10-year deal with Nintendo, which will bring Call of Duty to Switch

This is provided that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is successful.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

While Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is still ongoing and yet to be approved, Microsoft is not holding back from any commitments. CEO Phil Spencer has announced via Twitter that Microsoft has entered into a ten-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to its platforms following the merger with Activision Blizzard.

Pentiment is a masterpiece that shows the true value of Game Pass.

Spencer also added that the games will still be available on Steam and Xbox, with his initial tweet declaring, “Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people - however they choose to play.”

This is all Spencer shared on Twitter, but he went into more detail regarding the announcement in a recent interview with The Washington Post. In the interview, Spencer is reported to have said that, “the entire portfolio would still have to be looked at to see which titles make it over to the Switch. There’s no set date yet for when Call of Duty would first arrive on Switch.”

In reference to the date that the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard is meant to close, June 2023, Spencer said, “You can imagine if [the deal] closed on that date, starting to do development work to make that happen would likely take a little bit of time.” The plan is that eventually, when a Call of Duty game launches for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, it’ll also launch simultaneously for Switch.

Spencer was also asked if it would be hard work porting Call of Duty titles to the Switch, to which he brought up Minecraft and Microsoft’s experience getting that onto Nintendo’s handheld. “Minecraft and Call of Duty are different games. But from how you get games onto Nintendo, how you run a development team that is targeting multiple platforms, that’s experience we have,” Spencer explains.

While the deal that Spencer has announced is a ten-year commitment, he also said that Microsoft would likely work with Nintendo beyond this time. With that in mind, however, Microsoft still has a few hurdles ahead of it to discuss with the Federal Trade Commission before development can begin.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch