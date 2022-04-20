Call of Duty introduce Snoop Dogg as a playable character in time for 420

Now, this is something I never really expected to see, but Call of Duty is no stranger to having seemingly random household names make an appearance. See: Lewis Hamilton, Fidel Castro, and Jeff Goldblum. As of April 19, with ample time for the musicians favourite holiday, we now have Snoop Dogg himself as an Operator in both Vanguard and Warzone.

This isn’t Snoop’s first rodeo with Call of Duty; the musician was also a multiplayer announcer in some Call of Duty: Ghosts DLC, and is no stranger to streaming video games regularly on his Twitch channel. He is pretty prone to getting distracted, however.

Announced in an official blog post - which makes it sound almost as though Snoop Dogg’s entire career was leading up to this moment - players can purchase the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle for 2,400 COD Points.

He functions just as any other Operator does in Call of Duty, with his own path of progression and four challenges. These also grant the opportunity to unlock various rewards, including fresh outfits, Operator quips voiced by the man himself, and some unique weapons.

I say unique, because, well, how many weapons across Call of Duty shoot Green Weed tracer rounds? These weapons are suitably named too: we have a sniper rifle coined the Bong Ripper, an assault rifle known as West Coast Bling, and an SMG referred to as Tha Shiznit.

Even without a comprehensive history of Snoop Dogg, most will know that the Death Row Records owner is the musician who shot to fame after the release of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic in 1992. He continues to be one of the biggest names in hip hop, while also maintaining a reputation as a notorious stoner. So, seeing how heavily the Doggfather’s smoking habits have been leaned into for this pack comes as no surprise.

This is only referenced further when checking out Snoop Dogg’s biography as an Operator. He is a part of Task Force 420, with his hobbies being ‘Listening to K-Pop, Smoking, Painting’. While he’s known as a musician and media personality primarily, he now, for whatever reason, is committed to fighting as a Call of Duty Operator.

Somehow, I think joining FaZe Clan might’ve gotten to Snoop. What do you think of the latest Call of Duty Operator?