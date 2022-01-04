Call of Duty Warzone players angry over unfixed 'pay-to-win' invisible skin

Before the New Year, we saw Call of Duty Warzone get a pretty significant overhaul; a new map was added to the title, new mechanics were added to the game, and we got a big new battle pass to complete, too.

Since the rollout of the update, there have been some pressing issues for the game. As well as the irritating persistence of the winter terror, Krampus, we also saw the Awoken Francis skin running rampant across both Caldera and Rebirth Island (much to the chagrin of serious and casual players alike).

The current state of the game sees players that equip the Awoken skin appear in-game as just a floating orange head. Sure, you need to get to Tier 100 in the Caldera battle pass in order to equip it, but once you're there, players are fining they are much, much harder to see on the map thanks to the glitch.

At the time of writing, this issue is still unlisted – at all - over on the Warzone Trello. The issue is getting some traction over on the Warzone Subreddit. One irritated player, evilmonk234, asks 'how could Raven let a skin be invisible for more than a day?'

Fans on Twitter are just as aggreieved, replying to official tweets from the developer asking it to fix the 'pay-to-win' skin. A cursory look at any official CoD account and its tweets will see irritated players in the replies.

Given we've been seeing players voice concern about the skin since December 15, it's fair that players are getting annoyed - it's not the first time we've seen Raven and Warzone suffer invisibility bugs, after all. Not by a long a shot.

Given that Activision has made such a song and dance about the long-awaited ricochet anti-cheat going live in Call of Duty Warzone recently, this new glitch is made all the more annoying if you're just trying to have a nice, honest game of CoD.

There is currently no official update from the developer about this bug, or when it is likely to be addressed.

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty: Warzone, is currently in the middle of a sexual harrasment lawsuit filed by the State of California. As a result of the uncovered problems at the company, unionisation efforts have been attempted by staff, despite an executive from the company attempting to discourage these efforts.