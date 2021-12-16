Warzone Ricochet anti-cheat has gone live, and cheaters are getting banned en masse

The long-awaited ricochet anti-cheat has gone live in Call of Duty Warzone worldwide, and is sweeping through the population of cheaters. Looking online both on social media and forums, players are being banned en masse.

For those who don’t know, Ricochet Anti-cheat is kernel-level software that has been released across all versions of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. The purpose of which is to crack down on the cheating problem that has been rampant for a while now within the series.

While there have been existing tools used to deal with cheaters in Call of Duty titles, they’ve frankly been lacklustre when faced against the efforts of these cheaters. That being said, Ricochet seems to be off to a great start, wiping out accounts found to be using illicit software in droves.

Cheaters are down horrendous after the RICOCHET kernel level driver went live worldwide in #Warzone 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8aJ6000xIj — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 16, 2021 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While this is obviously great to see, and cheaters getting clapped is a worthy cause for applause, it’s worth mentioning that this doesn’t mean that the cheating problem is gone for good. Already, there are videos circulating of people bypassing Ricochet, and taking a quick gander on cheating forums where this software is distributed will show numerous providers claiming they’re working around it at this very moment.

Looking at the official call of duty blog post on the topic, they make it clear that the introduction of Ricochet is just the beginning, and the team behind the anticheat will continue to monitor the situation.

As it stands, the cat and mouse game between cheaters and Call of Duty developers will continue, but this is certainly a blow against many out there who make use of dodgy software for an unfair advantage.

For more Warzone coverage, check out our piece on the 12 festive days of deals event going on right now, as well as our guide on the fastest way to level up guns in Warzone.

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty: Warzone, is currently in the middle of a sexual harrasment lawsuit filed by the State of California. As a result of the uncovered problems at the company, unionisation efforts have been attempted by staff. The latest update to which being an email from an executive discouraging these efforts.