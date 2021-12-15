Warzone 12 Festive Days of Deals event starts today

For all you Call of Duty: Warzone players looking to pick up something special this Christmas, the 12 Festive Days of Deals promotion may be the perfect opportunity to treat yourself. Part of the Festive Fervor event running this holiday season, there are a huge number of discounts live right now.

Starting today, and running all the way to December 25, the Call of Duty store is offering unique daily deals on Call of Duty bundles - which include weapon blueprints and a wide range of cosmetics for your weapons, vehicles and operators.

This store promotion comes a few days before the Festive Fervor event starts proper, adding a range of secrets and gameplay changes to both Vanguard and Warzone. These include the addition of new playlists, Krampus lurking around the map and hunting down players, and a festive makeover for both game modes.

There will also be hidden elves and Christmas trees hidden throughout Caldera, providing powerful loot and cosmetics rewards for those who spend the time to track them down. All in all, it looks like an exciting time for fans of Raven Software’s battle royale!

We’ll be covering the Festive Fervor event as these events start rolling out properly starting December 17. For now, check out our guide on the best Warzone loadouts, as well as the quickest way to level up guns in Warzone.

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty: Warzone, is currently in the middle of a sexual harrasment lawsuit filed by the State of California. As a result of the uncovered problems at the company, unionisation efforts have been attempted by staff. The latest update to which being an email from an executive discouraging these efforts.