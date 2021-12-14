It’s no secret that leveling up Vanguard weapons in Warzone takes a long time. With each having seventy levels to slog through, and many powerful attachments locked away, it’s a horrible hurdle that many Warzone players will have to get over if they want a collection of powerful guns at the ready.

This massive problem begs the question: what is the fastest way to level up guns in Warzone? To help you out, we’ve compiled a few tips to help you quickly power through levels in Warzone.

Do I have to play Vanguard to level up guns for Warzone?

No. While there are ways to level up guns very quickly in Vanguard, including playing Zombies or playing kill-heavy multiplayer modes like Das Haus, you do not need to boot up Vanguard to level up guns for Warzone.

While some tips listed below can be applied to Vanguard players (such as making use of double XP or equipping certain perks to guns), all the tips will be aimed towards those looking to level guns with Warzone exclusivity.

Level up warzone guns fast: Make use of double XP tokens and weekends

As you progress through the seasonal battle pass, you’ll unlock double xp tokens for weapons. Be sure to use these whenever you can, as they really speed up the leveling progress especially at later levels.

In addition, look out for double xp weekends to make the most out of the time you invest into levelling weapons. Lets face it, a lot of us have school or work that make it hard to spend a lot of time leveling up guns. If you’re being smart about the time you spend, you can level up quickly.

Level up warzone guns fast: Equip the Surplus perk

One added extra little bonus you can make use of to level up quickly is the Surplus perk. This grants extra weapon xp when you get a kill, so it’s a great addition to your loadout if you’re able to land several eliminations per-match.

Game modes like Rebirth Island and Plunder, where you’re able to rack up loads of kills with your weapon of choice are the best if you’re looking to squeeze as much value as possible from Surplus.

Level up warzone guns fast: Complete as many contracts as you can

Contracts and contract multipliers are a tried and tested method to earn a huge amount of weapon xp. Here’s how it works: every time you complete a contract in a warzone match, you earn a considerable chunk of weapon xp and rank up your contract modifier.

As you complete more and more contracts, the xp multiplier ramps up, eventually making each completed contract provide a gargantuan xp boost. With this in mind, completing four or more contracts per game of Warzone is a super fast way of shooting through the ranks.

Just be careful that you have the weapon you want to level out when the contract is completed, as that’s the one that earns the XP.

Level up warzone guns fast: Play limited-time playlists

While you can level up guns quickly in regular battle royale playlists, some of the limited-time playlists can be massive opportunities to earn weapon xp. Playlists like Plunder, which throw you right into the action with your loadout of choice, are brilliant as are those with Rebirth Island respawning.

Keep an eye out for these as they come on a weekly basis! It may also be worth saving up those weapon xp tokens for moments when the perfect playlist pop up, set aside some time, and grind through levels one evening or weekend. Grab some friends and make an event of it!

For more Warzone content, check out our coverage on the weapon bloom nerf on Vanguard weapons in warzone. If you want to know which guns are worth grinding out levels for, we’ve also got a dedicated guide on the best warzone loadouts for Caldera.

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty: Warzone, is currently in the middle of a sexual harrasment lawsuit against the state of California. As a result of the uncovered problems at the company, unionization efforts have been made by staff. The latest update to which being an email from an executive discouraging these efforts.