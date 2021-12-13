The launch of Warzone Pacific season one hasn’t been without its share of controversy and community criticism. Many unwanted changes and inherited features from Vanguard have made their way into the game - with perhaps the biggest being weapon bloom.

Thankfully, this particular feature has been heavily nerfed according to recently released Warzone patch notes. For those who don’t know, weapon bloom refers to the random spread of bullets coming out of a gun when fired consistently.

If you were to aim at a target and shoot one bullet at a time, it will always hit exactly where you are aiming. However, if you hold down the trigger, consecutive bullets may shift slights away from your reticle. This, as you can imagine, made portions of the player base angry, as they felt the bullets they shoot should always land on target.

It seems Raven Software agrees! But why is this a nerf, and not an outright removal of weapon bloom on Vanguard guns? Well, according to the patch notes mentioned earlier in the article, doing so will take time as the developers need to balance removing weapon bloom with added downsides to each weapon. No one wants the removal of weapon bloom to create ultra-accurate guns, especially when so many Vanguard weapons are already so good.

In addition to the nerf of weapon bloom, several other much-needed changes came with the patch, including stopping planes from automatically locking on to parachuting players, and turning down the sound of aerial gameplay elements such as bombing runs and certain killstreaks.

For more Warzone news and guides, be sure to check back in at VG247. We’ve got coverage on Warzone crashing and freezing plaguing console players, as well as a list of the best drop spots on Caldera.

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of Call of Duty: Warzone, is currently in the middle of a sexual harrasment lawsuit against the state of California. As a result of the uncovered problems at the company, unionization efforts have been made by staff. The latest update to which being an email from an executive discouraging these efforts.