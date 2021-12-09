Best Warzone Pacific Drop spots: Peak, Capital, Airfield and more!

So you’ve got Warzone Pacific downloaded. The squad is ready to drop in, armed with the best loadouts and get their first win on Caldera. But where does a team of battle-hungry capital G Gamers even drop on Caldera?

To help you figure out where to go? We’ve listed out some of the best drop spots on Caldera so that you can start off right during your first few games of Warzone Pacific.

Best Warzone Pacific drop spots: Peak

Let's get this out of the way first. Peak is, almost by design, the early game arena. Located at the tippity top of the highest point of the map, this is where you want to drop if you want to get straight into the action.

You will inevitably face other players here - we’re talking multiple squads in all likelihood. But if you manage to overcome the odds you’ll find yourself in a perfect tactical location.

Able to relocate to practically any point on the map quickly, and likely equipped with a decent arsenal from ground loot on Peak, you can either parachute to your chosen destination or ride the cable car down.

Best Warzone Pacific drop spots: Capital

If a more urban battleground is more to your preference, jump down to Capital at the south end of the map. There you’ll find plenty of buildings filled with loot that will allow you to fight more close-quarters engagements.

The quality of loot here isn’t especially great, but the quantity is borderline unmatched. It all depends on how long you and your squad want to spend combing through buildings and improving your loot.

The only downside with Capital stems from its location. If the circle shifts away, you’ll find yourself racing uphill through roads that are easily booby trapped by other squads lying in wait. If this is the case, it’s worth getting a move on quickly to prevent yourself from being caught out.

Capital even has a tram! It surely is one of the best zones on the map.

Best Warzone Pacific drop spots: Airfield

Okay, so here’s the thing. I know you’ve had a frustrating game or two when your squad mates hop in a plane and ditch you to die. It’s annoying. But, that doesn’t mean they don’t have legitimate uses!

Dropping airfield is great because there’s a deceptively large number of tents filled with loot, alongside the hanger and adjacent buildings that also provide much needed money and weapons to a battle-hungry Warzone player.

The best thing about Airfield is the planes due to their ability to let you and your squad reposition. There are loads of planes at this spot, and they respawn too! All you have to do is hop in and fly to your chosen location.

This could be a distant area within the next zone, over a loadout drop, or a contract you want to complete. You see dropping airfield isn’t just dropping airfield, it’s being able to go exactly where you want once you reach the mid-game.

Dropping to these three locations are sure to provide an exciting game of Warzone in this new Pacific season! Let us know some of your favourite spots to dive down into in the comments below! Check out our Warzone Pacific best weapons guide to figure out which guns you want by your side in the hectic games to come.

