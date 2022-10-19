GI Academy Student event is bringing Warzone, Need for Speed, and Battlefield devs to the table

GamesIndustry.biz is holding a free video game event for students, featuring a range of developers and experts from development studios across the world. This includes some behind big names, such as Total War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Need for Speed and way more. If you are a student, you can sign up here.

The event takes place between October 26 and October 28 on Discord, and will feature a number of roundtable sessions, masterclasses, keynote talks, and perhaps most enticingly one-to-one chats with certain attendees. All of this is free, granted you sign up.

Check out our chat about A Plague tale; Requiem! It's pretty damn good!

In terms of what specific fields of video game related roles that will get some good use out of this event, developers attending come from a variety of backgrounds including audio, VFX, concept art, character design, programming, UI, voice acting, business development, production, community management and writing. So a lot of room for students from a variety of courses to take something away from the event.

For a full list of what’s coming, you can check out the full schedule of events on the original GamesIndustry post, but it’s totally worth going to if you’ve got a degree you’re working on. Getting to actually speak to devs — people who spend their days actually making the games we all talk and write about — is well worth doing. And you can do it all via Discord! Back when I was at uni, you had to travel down to London for this kind of thing. How times have changed…

Also, Eurogamer editor-in-chief Martin Robinson will be there, talking about their job. Having met Martin, he seems like a really nice guy, and has been typing away on websites way longer than I have. Sign up and say hi from me if you’re planning on going!

Will you be turning up? Let us know below, as well as what talks you’re specifically excited for?