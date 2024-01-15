Battlefield 2024 sequel will bring back a much-loved series feature we missed

Since the first Bad Company, destruction has come to define the modern era of Battlefield games. Right alongside combined arms combat, and the class system - all three collectively made up the pillars of every future Battlefield game.

That is, of course, until Battlefield 2042, where destruction (and the class system itself) took a backseat to DICE's other aspirations, such as the push for 128 players on much larger maps, and hero characters with unique abilities instead of standard classes.

The good news is that it sounds like the next Battlefield will bring back that focus on destruction as a core component of the experience. As spotted by Tech4Gamers, Ripple Effect (formerly DICE LA) is hiring, and one job in particular has an interesting line in its pitch.

This job ad for a VFX Director is specifically targeting talent to help the studio make "the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry."

This is a hybrid on-site/remote job, available at Ripple Effect's Vancouver studio. It's not clear whether the developer will be using this for its own game currently in development, or support the main DICE studio in Sweden. Nevertheless, both options are exciting.

Following the disappointing launch of Battlefield 2042, EA started on a course correction that tackled both the game itself - bringing back classes, overhauling maps, and abandoning the 128-player dream - as well as the organisational side of things.

Respawn's Vince Zampella was given reign over the franchise as it heads into the future, with the plan to create a connected Battlefield universe.

The next Battlefield game is said to be a reboot/re-imagining that also borrows elements from Call of Duty: Warzone, which ties into the connected universe ambitions stated when Zampella took over.

Precious little else is known about the next Battlefield game, but it could arrive much later than we expect, if we can take the recent news of DICE extending Battlefield 2042 support into 2024 as a hint.