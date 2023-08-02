It sounds like the next Battlefield is a reboot that’s taking cues from Call of Duty: Warzone

The next Battlefield looks to be a fresh start for the series, judging by some of the comments made by EA executives as part of the publisher's Q1 FY2024 earnings. The game has big question marks hanging over it, not just because fans don't know if it's going to be a sequel, remake or something completely different.

While we don't have any solid answers to these questions, EA CEO Andrew Wilson may have hinted at the direction the Battlefield series will be taking. Wilson told investors that the next game will be "a re-imagination of Battlefield as a truly connected ecosystem," according to The Motley Fool's transcription of the call.

The rest of the call barely touches on Battlefield beyond those incredibly broad points, but that statement may just be enough to understand where EA is taking the franchise. Calling the next Battlefield a "re-imagination" strongly suggests we're looking at a reboot (maybe a soft one). It's no secret that Battlefield 2042's ambitions to mix hero-style personalities with the classic sandbox gameplay did not work.

Vince Zampella, whom EA tapped to lead Battlefield after the disastrous launch of 2042, admitted as much. Since shortly after the game's release, DICE has worked hard to reverse or significantly change much of what gave that game its identity, in an effort to bring it closer to the classic style of Battlefield.

As for the "truly connected ecosystem" direction, we can guess that it means Battlefield will be taking a few ideas from rival series Call of Duty. For years now, Call of Duty managed to maintain a live service with a free-to-play product, in Warzone, alongside yearly premium releases. The two share weapons, purchases, skins and so on and are inseparable.

EA is very keen on creating its version of that interconnected system with Battlefield. The publisher isn't hiding those aspirations, either, having hired former Call of Duty boss Byron Beede to co-lead Battlefield alongside Zampella.

We're likely a long while away from even getting proper hints about the next Battlefield, but we do hope EA learns its lesson from the recent Battlefield launches.

