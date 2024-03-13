Battlefield 2042 Season 7 arrives next week, and DICE is offering players who missed out on the last two seasons a bonus

In the middle of December last year, just as everyone was getting ready to head off for the holidays, DICE announced that Battlefield 2042 will, in fact, receive more support in 2024, in the form of a new season set for launch in March.

It is now March, 2024, and DICE has delivered on its promise with an explosive new trailer for Season 7: Turning Point, and a March 19 release date.

Turning Point may actually be an apt name for the new season. It has a mix of old and new, and it’s offering a few incentives to longtime and lapsed players alike to return to the fight. Let’s start with the new content. Season 7 is bringing two maps. Not both of them are new, unfortunately. And, as per usual for Battlefield 2042 seasons, only one will be available at launch.

The one that you’ll be able to play on March 19 is Haven, an Arica Harbor-inspired map set in the Chilean desert, with a heavy emphasis on destruction and suburban combat. The other is Stadium, which brings back the big stadium removed from the Qatar (Hourglass) map when it got reworked last year. Stadium will be available later in the season.

The new weapons and gadgets also play a bit on nostalgia for older Battlefield games. You’ll get Battlefield 4’s AK 5C carbine, and the SCZ-3 SMG. The best part, however, is the Predator SRAW, a launcher that fires wire-guided missiles.

Turning Point also has a new vehicle of a sort, the remote-controlled XFAD-4 Draugr - an aerial bomber we get a tease off at the end of the trailer that looks more like a killstreak. This one won’t be there at launch, but will join the fray with a seasonal update.

The Season 7 patch will also bring with it several major gameplay changes, including revamped visual recoil for all weapons that will better communicate the power and role of each weapon class, and look, well, like it does in other big shooters. DICE will be revealing more of those gameplay updates between now and launch.

If you’re a Year 1 Pass owner, DICE has one final gift for you that will hopefully get you to return next week. If you missed out on Season 5 and 6, you simply need to log in during Season 7 to instantly unlock all the functional hardware you missed from their respective battle passes. That includes the VHX-D3 AR, G428 DMR, BFP.50 handgun, the YUV-2 Pondhawk vehicle, alongside all the new grenade variants, medical and ammo pouches.

Like every Battlefield 2042 season before it, Season 7 has its own battle pass with 100 tiers of free and premium content. And, of course, there’s an Ultimate Pack that includes 20 tier skips and exclusive skins.

To celebrate the launch of the Turning Point, Battlefield 2042 will be free to play March 21 to 24 across all platforms.