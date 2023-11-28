Battlefield 5 broke its all-time Steam player record because it's $4 right now

Battlefield 5 is latest game in the long-running series to have a major moment on Steam. After Battlefield 2042 pulled off the unthinkable and came back from the dead to not only set new concurrent player records on Steam, but also sustain them for weeks afterwards, Battlefield 5 is now trying to claim that spot.

Over the last several days, the 2018 multiplayer shooter popped off on Steam.

The newfound popularity is likely thanks in large part to a deep discount, bringing Battlefield 5 down to just $4 as part of the Steam Autumn Sale. This is an all-time low, and it gets you the Definitive Edition of the game, which includes a tonne of cosmetic content and weapon unlocks from previous seasons.

That has pushed Battlefield 5 to the top ten most played games on Steam, which allowed it to break its all-time record of concurrent players. The figure actually continues to change, but as of 21 hours ago, it peaked at 116,104 players, as seen on SteamDB.

At the time of writing this, there's close to 60,000 players in-game. These numbers only reflect Steam, of course, so I imagine the game is having a surge of players on consoles, and EA's own platform, too.

Battlefield 1 is also having a bit of a moment of its own, though it is not as strong. The game's 24-hour peak concurrent on Steam was 34,444, which is close to its all-time record of 53,714. Battlefield 1 has the same sale price of $4, so it may continue to attract new players.

Battlefield 2042 remains active, too, but it's no longer the most popular Battlefield on Steam. That spot has now been claimed by Battlefield 5, followed by 2042, and Battlefield 1 in the third spot. All in all, that's three Battlefield games in Steam's top 50 most played games, which is nothing to scoff at.