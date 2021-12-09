Warzone players are running into crashes and freezing day one of launch

For owners of Call of Duty: Vanguard rushing to try out the new Warzone map today, first impressions of Caldera may not have been as positive as they’d hoped. This is largely because of Warzone's new map being plagued with reports of crashing and freezing, on multiple platforms.

While not affecting 100% of players, this issue appears to be large enough to warrant mass frustration from a portion of the playerbase, some taking their experiences to the game’s Reddit and Discords.

https://www.reddit.com/r/CODWarzone/comments/rbvyt6/caldera_crashing_hard/

It is worth making sure the issue isn’t caused on your end. You can do this by checking the game is fully updated and verifying the integrity of your game files. However, this does seem to be coming largely from the new map itself - not player’s setups.

This isn’t all! With the launch of Caldera, bugs such as invisible enemies and glitching textures have also made a return. The video below shows a wombo combo of both happening at once - how lucky!

https://www.reddit.com/r/CODWarzone/comments/rc9nkq/no_comment/

Checking Raven Software’s Trello board, the developer's main hub of communication when it comes to bug fixes and upcoming updates, it has made it clear that it's looking into the issue. However, with another wave of players coming into Warzone later today once the Vanguard early access ends, it begs the question just how fast the team can fix the largest bugs.

Recently, Raven Software laid off twelve of its QA team who were working on Warzone. In response, many of the staff at Activision Blizzard have staged a walkout in protest. This all warrants the question - why lay off QA employees only days before a massive launch? It’s certainly not a good look.