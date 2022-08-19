Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's fifth and final season has you playing the villain

Last Stand, the fifth and final season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone, arrives on August 24 for a finale full of content.

Call of Duty villains are out for revenge and are under orders from crime lord Raul Menendez. It's up to you to pick a side in the Heroes vs. Villains Community Event, defend or sabotage Caldera in Operation: Last Call, deploy to two new Multiplayer maps, and return to Egypt in the new round-based Zombies experience.

For the event, you will choose between Raul Menendez, Khaled Al-Asad, Gabriel T. Rorke, and He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen.

Last Stand will also majorly update all three gaming experiences. In Warzone, Caldera’s Peak will find you wreaking havoc or defending the island from sabotage. You can enjoy two new fast-paced maps in multiplayer, Beheaded and Fortress. In Zombies, continue the Dark Aether saga and face off against Kortifex the Deathless in Vanguard’s round-based finale, The Archon.

In Warzone, volcanic activity is occurring at the Peak of Caldera. Avoid the lava flowing at your feet and watch for molten rocks. There is also a new volcanic-themed Gulag inspired by an "old favorite," and you can expect new skies and lighting updates across Caldera and Rebirth Island.

There will be a Doomsday Station where you will need to defend your position to earn a cosmetic reward along with in-game items such as the Supply Box UAV, Personal Supply Box, and Rage Serum. And finally, you will need to decide whether to defend or destroy Caldera in the limited-time mode, Operation: Last Call.

Inspired by Search and Destroy, the mode will feature outcomes based on your match results. You will also choose your side in the Heroes vs Villains Community Event and earn rewards for participating.

The Midseason update will feature another limited-time mode, where you will deploy to Rebirth Island in Resurgence Supreme mode. Here, quads of four drop in with the best weapons and with respawning enabled to earn the best prizes for winning the match with over 15 eliminations.

For Vanguard players, there will be two new maps, Beheaded, and Fortress. On takes place inside the Statue of Liberty's head in the small post-apocalyptic New York City landscape of Beheaded. The second map, Fortress, sets you in a desert graveyard featuring the remains of old ships.

There will also be a round-based Zombies Finale, The Archon. It concludes Vanguard Zombies at a familiar hunting ground with a new narrative quest and side quests. You can expect Dark Aether story revelations and a showdown with Kortifex the Deathless.

The season will also provide five new weapons: the prototype Energy Rifle, EX1, the lightweight RA 225 SMG, the Valois Revolver, and the BP50 and Lienna 58 Assault Rifles.

As noted previously, the new Operators are Raul Menendez, Khaled Al-Asad, Gabriel T. Rorke, and e “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen as part of Special Operations Task Force Tyrants.

More information on Last Stand, including a full rundown of the Season Five Battle Pass, Task Force Tyrants, and more will be provided closer to launch. Season 5 will also come with quality of life improvements detailed in the upcoming patch notes.