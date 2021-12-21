If you’ve jumped into Call of Duty Vanguard or Warzone in the past few days, you'll inevitably have run into Krampus. This winter terror has been causing mayem across multiplayer game modes in both games, chasing down players and beating them to a pulp until they’re either dead, or the player manages to whittle down Krampus’ health.

Obviously this is just a fun addition to the holiday seasonal event - adding a level of uncertainty and panic to your daily weapon XP grind or Warzone games with your squad of friends. However, Krampus has thrust open a chasm within the community. Is Krampus a wacky adversary meant to keep you on your toes? Or is he the great ruiner of Warzone wins?

Let's start with the negative outlook, as this seems to be the stance the vocal portion of the community is taking. The main source of frustration comes from Krampus’ appearance in every game mode. This means that if you’re genuinely trying to win a tense game of Warzone solos, you may be notified the big man is on his way.

When he does find you, he’s incredibly hard to shake off! Krampus will follow you for several minutes at a time, teleporting next to you and roaring loudly so every other player nearby can hear you’ve currently got your hands full. If you do try and fight him he takes a huge amount of damage to take down, and your gunshots are just going to make it even easier for people to find out exactly where you are.

The community has tried everything. Kali sticks duels with Krampus leave you outmatched and beaten up. Trying to escape with a vehicle is a good idea, just be careful he doesn’t touch it overwise it’ll immediately get disabled. As it stands, your best option is to just run until Krampus loses interest.

All that being said, Krampus’ presence on Caldera has brought some genuinely funny moments to the battle royale. While the frustration from competitive players is understandable, those of us playing for laughs more than wins are getting plenty of content out of the hairy hunter.

