XDefiant leaks suggest future factions might include Assassin's Creed and... Rabbids?

XDefiant is the latest live-service shooter on the scene, and a leaker appears to be teasing some of the game's upcoming factions.

While it's seen a few delays, XDefiant (formerly known as Tom Clancy's XDefiant) finally released towards the end of last month, and so far it seems to be shaping up pretty good - both Fran and Connor think so, even if the latter of the two of them questions how long it can last with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on the way. One of the key hooks of XDefiant is how the various factions in the games are based on other established Ubisoft franchises, like Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, The Division, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs. It's not exactly hard to guess that more factions would be added eventually, but dataminer and leaker AgainTX has recently been sharing some insights as to what might be next for the game (as spotted by Kotaku).

Some of the more boring datamine findings include things like gun sounds and names, a number of which have now been copyright claimed (pointing towards their legitimacy), but they also did seemingly share what new factions will be coming to the game. These include Assassins from Assassin's Creed, Operators from Ghost Recon Breakpoint, GSG9 members from Rainbow Six Siege, and The Highwaymen from Far Cry: New Dawn. There's also been assets and more for things like maps and character renders, further showing evidence of these additions, but again a lot of these appear to have been since copyright claimed.

The weirdest of all the leaks, though, comes in the form of factions set to arrive in the game's second year, presuming it makes that far: Rabbids, and The Crew. Yes, those annoying rabbit things originally from Rayman, and… a uh, car game. Not entirely sure how exactly either of those will work, but at least it's something different? I guess? Who knows if either of these will make it into the game or not, but in the meantime, here's hoping Ubisoft fixes that cheating problem.